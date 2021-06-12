Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,233 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,978,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

BE stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

