Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,605 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of AppFolio worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.76.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APPF. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

