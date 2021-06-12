Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 297 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $40.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

