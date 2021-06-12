Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,569 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

