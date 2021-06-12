Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $387,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 69.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $314.11 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.27.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

