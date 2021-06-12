Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $468,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $241.85 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.