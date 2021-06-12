Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE BAM opened at $49.63 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.