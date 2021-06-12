Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

