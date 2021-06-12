RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,750 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

DB opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

