RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $130.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63.

