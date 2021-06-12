RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,696.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 91.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 171,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

