RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 150,311 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 137,247.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 97,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 97,446 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $90.64 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

