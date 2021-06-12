Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises approximately 4.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 945.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 978,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,598. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.