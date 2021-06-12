Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,105 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY opened at $74.74 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.96, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

