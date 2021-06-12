Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,513 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

