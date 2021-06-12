Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

