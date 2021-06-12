Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.48. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

