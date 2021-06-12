Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,637,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47,526.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 392,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

