Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 953 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

PEG stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.