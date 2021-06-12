ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKWBF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $501.00 on Wednesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $262.00 and a 1-year high of $501.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.88.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

