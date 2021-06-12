Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Keith Barnes Sells 775 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rogers stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its position in Rogers by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

