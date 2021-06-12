Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of ROG opened at $190.56 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 238.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

