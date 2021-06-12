Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 457 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

