Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,060 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,060 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $120.41 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

