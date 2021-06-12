Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UNH opened at $397.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $375.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.