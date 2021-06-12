Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 856.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $344.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $344.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

