Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,495,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

