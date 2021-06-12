Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €52.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.92 ($69.32).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €59.37 ($69.85) on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.86.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

