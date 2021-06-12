Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.50.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.