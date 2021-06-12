Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

