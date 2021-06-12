Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 363,676 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 358.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $3,730,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -298.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

