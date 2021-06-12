Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.40 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $3,072,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $71.88 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

