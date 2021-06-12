Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.85 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.