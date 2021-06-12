Ryan Azus Sells 400 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $366.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.75 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 162.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

