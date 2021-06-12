Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

SBRA stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 477,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 214,423 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 528.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 130,271 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 877.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 743,734 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

