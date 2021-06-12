SAFE2 (SAFE2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057955 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00161583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00196219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.01163586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.17 or 1.00739296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

