Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 108,260 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,260 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 3.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $45,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.20. 3,552,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,757. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

