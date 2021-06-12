SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €132.27 ($155.61).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SAP stock opened at €118.34 ($139.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of €114.63. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

