Saundra L. Pelletier Acquires 50,000 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.