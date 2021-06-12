Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.66

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.66 and traded as high as C$20.59. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.56, with a volume of 91,625 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIS shares. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Savaria alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.66.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total transaction of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,274,476.40. Insiders have sold 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119 over the last ninety days.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.