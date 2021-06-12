Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $773,680.68 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 10,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $773,680.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,423.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SDGR opened at $77.51 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after buying an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 692.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

