Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,733 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $39,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 310,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,444. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.