Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 13.28% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $704,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 744,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,763. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03.

