Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

