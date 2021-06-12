Sciencast Management LP Has $460,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.21 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,786 shares of company stock worth $6,693,294. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.