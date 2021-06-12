Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,049 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

NYSE GL opened at $104.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $26,117,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.