Sciencast Management LP Reduces Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

