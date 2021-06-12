Sciencast Management LP Sells 846 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AON by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in AON by 389.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,666,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON opened at $250.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.