Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCND opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.03. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

