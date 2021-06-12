Scotiabank Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.14.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$8.97.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.11744 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

