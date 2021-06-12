Scotiabank Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.14.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$8.97.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
